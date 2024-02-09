Ranking Top 4 free agent destinations for Derrick Henry
Where will The King play next season?
By Ryan Heckman
2. Kansas City Chiefs
Current Depth Chart: Isiah Pacheco (under contract), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (free agent), Jerick McKinnon (free agent), La'Mical Perine (under contract)
Forget an opportunity for the most playing time, this one is all about Henry winning a Super Bowl. Obviously, the starting gig belongs to Isiah Pacheco. And, funny enough, Pacheco has drawn comparisons to Henry at times, running with such an aggressive style.
This is a spot where Henry could not only go to win a Super Bowl, but become a meaningful part of the offense. At his age, Henry might even appreciate less pressure on his back. He might still think he has the potential for another 2,000-yard season, but his body would likely thank the Chiefs for making him part of a two-headed monster rather than a bell cow.
Kansas City is more in need of a receiving threat, but giving Patrick Mahomes one of the best running backs of his generation is never a bad idea. Seeing the Chiefs sign Henry while also adding a top-tier wide receiver is a scary thought.