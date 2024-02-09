Ranking Top 4 free agent destinations for Derrick Henry
Where will The King play next season?
By Ryan Heckman
1. Baltimore Ravens
Current Depth Chart: J.K. Dobbins (free agent), Gus Edwards (free agent), Justice Hill (under contract), Keaton Mitchell (under contract)
By far and away, the most frightening destination for Henry, for all other teams, has to be the Baltimore Ravens. The league's top rushing attack from last season enters this offseason with some huge question marks.
J.K. Dobbins is likely gone. Gus Edwards has been a fan favorite and beloved by this team for a few years now, but if the opportunity to sign Henry arises, Edwards could be on his way out also.
Justice Hill is a nice change-of-pace back who offers receiving prowess. Keaton Mitchell is going to be recovering from a nasty knee injury for quite some time.
The opportunity for 200-plus carries is right here for Henry. All the Ravens have to do is sign him. Picture Lamar Jackson and Henry in the same back field. It's a whole lot of fun waiting to happen. You have a quarterback who has rushed for over 1,000 yards previously, paired with a former 2,000-yard rusher.
What's not to love?