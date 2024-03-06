Russell Wilson top 3 teams to avoid in 2024 NFL Free Agency
Where will Russell Wilson avoid in free agency?
3. New England Patriots
The New England Patriots are the last team Russell Wilson started against as a member of the Denver Broncos. Could they be the next team he starts for in 2024?
It's possible, but it's not a good idea.
The Patriots have arguably the worst collection of offensive skill players in the NFL. They are a team in transition. They need so many pieces not only at the offensive skill spots, but on the offensive line as well where both tackles Trent Brown and Mike Onwenu are free agents.
New England has a lot of work to do in the post-Bill Belichick era, and although they are a storied NFL franchise, they're not a good fit for Russell Wilson in the later portion of his NFL career. This is a rebuilding team with a new head coach and offensive coordinator. Wilson would have been better off bending over backwards to stay in Denver than he would signing with the Patriots.
Not to mention, New England is armed with the 3rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Although there's a chance they could go with a non-QB in that slot, does Wilson really want to take the risk that he could sign in New England and be replaced by a rookie at any point?