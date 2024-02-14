Russell Wilson top 5 landing spots if Broncos move on in 2024
Where might Russell Wilson play in 2024?
What does the future of Russell Wilson hold? The Denver Broncos and head coach Sean Payton seem to be ready to move on from Russ, although time will tell if there's any chance he comes back to Denver on a renegotiated contract.
At this point, all signs seem to point to Wilson getting let go by Denver, and it's going to be fascinating to see where he ends up. The 2024 offseason is going to feature a ton of quarterback movement across the league with a loaded first round of the 2024 NFL Draft as well as some big names hitting free agency.
Because of the way things could end up going down with Wilson, he could be available for the veteran minimum after he's released by Denver due to offset language in his contract. The Broncos will be on the hook for $39 million in 2024, so Wilson could be playing elsewhere for next to nothing. Which teams could look to add him as a starter?
1. Atlanta Falcons
Just like the Denver Broncos seemingly were back in 2022, the Atlanta Falcons appear to be a "quarterback away" in a weak division from really being competitive. They fired Arthur Smith and brought in Raheem Morris as their new head coach, and Zac Robinson along with him from the Los Angeles Rams.
With the playmakers the Falcons have on their roster right now, and the ability to run the football with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, it wouldn't be shocking in the slightest to see Russell Wilson make the move to Atlanta. In fact, he may try to push for it.