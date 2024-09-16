Ryan Poles has soul searching to do after Bears O-Line flops vs Texans
Blame the QB, blame the receivers, blame them all. It's fair. But does anyone really deserve more blame than the general manager who allowed this to manifest?
Who in their right mind as a GM would take a QB and then provide him with ZERO protection upfront. For the sake of the world, it's not about the glitz and glamour, but the substance upfront. Clearly, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles didn't get that memo.
Here's the ironic part: Poles was a former offensive lineman, and the same goes for assistant GM Ian Cunningham. Wouldn't you expect them to know something about getting protection or even defensive linemen? The Houston Texans have both, and it showed in their 19-13 win on Sunday Night Football in Week 2.
The Bears should have followed the program of the Detroit Lions. Yes, the Detroit Lions. The same team that once went 0-16 is now one of the top teams in the league, thanks in large part to their offensive and defensive lines, both of which had premium draft capital and large free agent contracts invested, and proper free agent contracts invested.
There are no Nate Davis-type deals, a deal for a player who is playing himself out of a job. There is no makeshift center like Coleman Shelton. Sure, Darnell Wright is a high pick, but he doesn't seem to be improving from his rookie season. Teven Jenkins is inconsistent, and Braxton Jones has not proven to be anything more than merely serviceable.
The Chicago Bears are doomed to repeat history unless they realize to go with the modern times instead of divulging in the past
It's hard to say it because Matt Eberflus is a good man, but Ryan Poles has to decide. Eberflus has done well with helping the defense and getting them to play fast. However, the league is trending towards offensive-minded coaches, and the Bears may be wise to move on and go with an offensive-minded coach to help develop Caleb Williams.
You can't fire a coach after two games. No way. Matt Eberflus, despite his poor record, is not Urban Meyer. THAT was a disaster and the Jaguars messed that up from Day One. However, if the offense fails to improve, the Bears would be wise to look for new leadership. Someone like Ben Johnson from Detroit or Bobby Slowik from Houston may be the ones to do some good work. Both are adamant about building the trenches and both would work.
If the Bears do wish to keep Eberflus and his staff, they HAVE to invest in the offensive and defensive lines. No more weaponry and glitz. Get the trenches built and get better coaches in that area. There's no other choice. Either you do that, or once again, you will have ruined yet ANOTHER QB. Ryan Poles, has this a message from the Bears fanbase and all who watch. What will he do? The Bears ownership is too old and incompetent to do anything, but will Poles?