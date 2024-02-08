NFL Spin Zone
San Francisco 49ers Mock Draft: Reloading for another Super Bowl run?

Do the San Francisco 49ers improve with this 2024 NFL Mock Draft?

By Lou Scataglia

NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers
NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers / Michael Zagaris/GettyImages
98th Overall - Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale

The 49ers should definitely look to bring in a young tackle prospect in 2024. Trent Williams is getting old and is always hurt, and right tackle Colton McKivitz isn't that great. San Francisco uses the 98th overall pick on a nice developmental prospect in Kiran Amegadjie from Yale. Amegadjie is a bit raw as a prospect, but some of the things you can't teach like athleticism and power are very much there for the tackle.

124th Overall - Emani Bailey, RB, TCU

132nd Overall - Jordan Jefferson, DT, LSU

175th Overall - Erick All, TE, Iowa

213th Overall - Sione Vaki, S, Utah

214th Overall - Jordan Whittington, WR, Texas

236th Overall - Jackson Mitchell, LB, UConn

249th Overall - Anthony Goodlow, EDGE, Oklahoma State

The 49ers have a slew of late-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. They could do a plethora of things here, including using some of them to move up in the middle rounds. They could also just stay put and select the best player available. Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have done a solid job at building up this roster through the NFL Draft and through free agency.

There is no reason to believe it cannot continue next year.

