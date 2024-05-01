Shocking admission by NFL general manager proves superstar QB is one of us
Isn't it funny?
The 2024 NFL Draft is over, and during the draft season, there may have been millions of mock drafts created. Yes, I do believe that millions upon millions of mocks swirled around the internet this draft season, and some are even starting into the 2025 NFL Draft, where it could be defensive players dominating at the top.
Well, as much as some of us might like to do mock drafts, you have to wonder how far that stems. Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane gave us some insight into one player, at least:
In a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee show, Beane actually tells us that Josh Allen, the superstar QB, is a big fan of doing mock drafts, and he outlines a pretty funny story where Allen himself mocked Keon Coleman to the team, and what do you know, the Bills ended up taking Coleman.
It's a funny example of a professional athlete being "one of us" and it's not surprising, especially for the QB who needs weapons. The Bills WR room certainly underwent some change this offseason, as the room is without two wideouts in Stefon Diggs, who was traded to the Houston Texans, and Gabe Davis who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
It's always nice when we get stories like this, as the process that goes on behind the scenes for each team as they scout players for the NFL Draft is kept under tight wraps. You have to wonder if Josh Allen would pursue a career in an NFL front office after he retires. If he can never lead the Bills to the Super Bowl as the starting QB, maybe he can do it as the future general manager?
I wonder what other QBs in the NFL love doing mock drafts? Well, only time will tell if the Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL Draft class ends up being what they need to reset their roster for the better.