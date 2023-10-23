Should the New York Giants just stick with Tyrod Taylor at QB?
Tyrod Taylor is clearly more comfortable at QB than Daniel Jones has been. Should the New York Giants just stick with him?
Let's be real: Daniel Jones is not a good quarterback and the New York Giants are best suited to win with Tyrod Taylor under center. I get that Daniel Jones is on a massive QB contract, but who cares? The deal that Joe Schoen gave to his QB was a horrible decision, one that should be talked about more.
However, Tyrod Taylor being the QB2 is definitely a solid decision, and we've seen how solid Taylor has been in his two starts this year. Taylor nearly led the Giants over the Buffalo Bills last week, and was able to do enough in Week 7 to put the Giants over top the Washington Commanders. In those two starts, Taylor has thrown for 479 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
That's much better than what Daniel Jones has given them; two touchdowns and six interceptions in five games. Jones threw five interceptions all of last year and already has six this year. He's missed the last couple of games with a neck injury, and I just don't see how Brian Daboll and this team can realistically look the rest of their roster in the eyes and say "Yeah, we're going to start Daniel Jones again once he's healthy."
The contract is also a bit misleading; Jones isn't worth half of that deal, and his overthecap.com valuation comes in at just $16.8 million per season. He's been truly awful and a big reason why the Giants are indeed 2-5 and barrelling towards a top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
However, given that the Giants did win nine games last year, it's clear that they have the coaching staff to lead the team to a winning record. I'm sure Brian Daboll hasn't punted on this season, so even though they've been thoroughly awful, I guess you can't count this team out.
Well, with any other position, the better player is the starter, right? Why would that be different than the QB spot? Sure, the Giants sticking with Tyrod Taylor would be an early admittance of a mistake by giving Daniel Jones that contract, but it's not like the Giants are the only team with a bad contract on their roster.
I think it's valid to think that the team needs to continue rolling with Tyrod Taylor.