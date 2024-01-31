So what’s next for the Detroit Lions in 2024?
Head coach Dan Campbell now owns a 26-27-1 overall record in three seasons as head coach of the Detroit Lions. It’s been quite a turnaround for the exuberant sideline leader, who went from biting kneecaps to guiding the franchise to within one victory of Super Bowl LVIII.
Consider that Campbell’s team owned a 4-19-1 record under his command. Dating back to Week 9 of 2022 and including three playoff contests this season, the Men from the Motor City own an impressive 22-8 mark in their last 30 games.
There’s still work to be done for the only franchise in the NFC that has yet to make a Super Bowl appearance.
What’s Next for the Detroit Lions?
There is plenty to build on. The team won a division title for the first time since 1993, a playoff game for the first time since 1991 (snapping a NFL-record nine-game postseason losing streak). The Lions won a pair of postseason contests in the same campaign for the first time since 1957.
Only four teams in the league scored more points than Campbell’s club (461), marking the second straight year Detroit totaled at least 450 points. A solid offensive line made life easier for quarterback Jared Goff, a potent 1-2 punch in running backs David Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs. Amon-Ra St. Brown and rookie tight end Sam LaPorta each caught 10 TD passes.
Now that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has opted to remain in the Motor City, instead of taking a head coaching position, the Lions’ offense figures to remain dangerous. As for the other side of the football…
Biggest Offseason Concern?
Is this a trick question? Aaron Glenn’s defensive unit got off to a respectable start this season, but slowly surely digressed. After allowing only 11 offensive touchdowns during their 5-1 start, Detroit defenders surrendered 32 trips to the end zone in their final 11 regular-season outings. In their three-game postseason run, Campbell’s club surrendered a disappointing 415.3 yards per game, 80 points and nine offensive touchdowns.
All told, the Lions finished 19th in the league in total defense, and only five teams gave up more yards per game through the air. It’s not a unit without talent. End Aidan Hutchinson led the team with 11.5 sacks, while rookie defensive back Brian Branch (3 interceptions, team-high 13 passes defensed) opened some eyes as well. General manager Brad Holmes has done an excellent job adding talent via the draft.