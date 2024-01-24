So what’s next for the Houston Texans in 2024?
It was an amazing turnaround for franchise that had hit rock bottom. The Houston Texans didn’t reach the postseason until their 10th year in the league in 2011. Starting with that season, the team would win six division titles in a nine-year span.
Then came 2020 and the start of an abysmal three-year run which saw the franchise finish with a combined 11-38-1 record. In 2023, general manager Nick Caserio opted for former 49ers’ defensive coordinator and one-time Houston Texans’ star linebacker DeMeco Ryans when it came to the team’s newest head coach.
The team lost its first two games, but things would turn around in a hurry. Ryans’s squad prevailed in 10 of their final 15 contests and captured the AFC South title for the first time since 2019. The Texans routed the Cleveland Browns, 45-14, in the wild card round. However, their offense was humbled by the top-seeded Ravens at Baltimore in the divisional round, 34-10.
Can this team build on this sensational showing, especially in a much-improved division?
What’s Next for the Houston Texans?
The Texans made a lot of progress on both sides of the ball this season. However, consistency was obviously a problem that should change with another year of seasoning for the team’s younger players. The AFC South champions were one of two teams to lose to the Carolina Panthers this season.
Again, it’s a promising club that got a lot of production from their 2023 draft class. What was really impressive when it came to Ryans’s club is the fact that it committed an NFL-low 14 turnovers during the regular season. The Texans did not give up the football in either of their playoff contests as well.
Biggest Offseason Concern?
Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud showed plenty of poise during his debut season, but he and the Houston offense could use a little more consistency from the running attack. Including the playoff split with the Browns and Ravens, the Texans were limited to fewer than 100 yards rushing in 12 of their last 19 outings.
Free agent running back Devin Singletary was a solid offseason addition and wound up leading the team in carries (216), rushing yards (898) and TD runs (4). He became the focal point of the ground game when Dameon Pierce missed three straight games at midseason. A little more balance could elevate an already explosive but erratic Houston offense.