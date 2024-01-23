So what’s next for the Los Angeles Rams in 2024?
Give credit where it’s due. In 2021, the Los Angeles Rams overcame a midseason three-game losing streak, got hot when it counted most and wound up winning the close games in the postseason. After routing the division-rival Cardinals in the wild card round, Sean McVay’s team posted consecutive three- point victories over the Buccaneers (30-27), 49ers (20-17) and Bengals (23-20) in capturing Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
Of course, there was a record-setting fall from grace for this franchise in 2022. Los Angeles finished 5-12, the most losses in a season for a defending Super Bowl champion. It looked like the slide would continue as McVay’s club got off to a shaky 3-6 start this year. However, the Rams rebounded to win seven of their final eight games and grabbed a wild card berth.
The season ended last week with a heartbreaking 24-23 lost at Detroit in the wild card round. There’s a lot of young talent on this team and it’s mixed mix with some solid veterans. What’s the next step for a team that hopes to get back to the Super Bowl sooner than later?
What’s Next for the Los Angeles Rams?
The only thing that could derail this improving team may be a lack of patience, but that doesn’t figure to be an issue. Simply put, it just may be a matter of continued development by the Rams’ younger players. McVay’s club really came on down the stretch.
There are some promising pieces on the other side the ball. Running back Kyren Williams finished third in the NFL with 1,144 rushing yards. Wide receiver Puka Nacua set rookie records for receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486). The Rams’ offensive line played better as time wore on, while quarterback Matthew Stafford played his best football down the stretch.
Biggest Offseason Concern?
Los Angeles could use some additional defensive help in all aspects as the team finished 20th overall the league in total yards allowed and pass defense. The Rams totaled a respectable 41 sacks, but only the Panthers (11) and Titans (14) forced more turnovers.
Superstar Aaron Donald was named to his 10th Pro Bowl and was named All-Pro for the eighth time. Rookie interior defender Kobie Turner led the team with nine sacks, while Donald and rookie outside linebacker Byron Young totaled eight QB traps. However, coordinator Raheem Morris could use more reinforcements.