So what’s next for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024?
How did things go so wrong for the defending NFC champions? The Philadelphia Eagles were 14-3 a year ago, cruised through the NFC playoffs and then fell just short in Super Bowl LVII, 38-35, to the Kansas City Chiefs.
This season, Nick Sirianni’s team was resourceful in getting off to a 10-1 start. Then came a 42-19 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers and it was basically all downhill from there. Including a lopsided 32-9 playoff loss at Tampa, the Birds dropped six of their last seven outings. Four of those losses came by at least 17 points.
So much for becoming the first team to repeat as NFC East champions since Andy Reid’s Eagles turned the trick from 2001-04. How can this franchise get back on track?
What’s Next for the Philadelphia Eagles?
By all indications, Sirianni will return for his fourth season as the team’s head coach. There have already been big changes on his staff. Defensive coordinator Sean Desai, demoted down the stretch and replaced by Matt Patricia, was given the pink slip. On Tuesday, it was reported that offensive coordinator Brian Johnson was fired by the club (via the Philadelphia Inquirer). Hence in 2024, this club will have different offensive and defensive coordinators for the third consecutive season.
General manager Howie Roseman has never been afraid to make moves, be it trading for players or making coaching changes. It’s worth noting that the Eagles have reached the playoffs in six of the past seven seasons dating back to 2017.
Biggest Offseason Concern?
How to fix a defense that fell quite far after a solid showing a year ago? Consider these dreadful numbers. In 2022, including the club’s postseason run, the Eagles allowed a total of 396 points and 43 offensive touchdowns in 20 contests. Philadelphia was an 11-7 team this season, including the wild card loss at Tampa. In those 18 contests, Sirianni’s squad gave up a disturbing 460 points and opposing offenses found the end zone a combined 51 times.
It will be very interesting to see which direction this organization goes in when it comes to hiring a new defensive coordinator.