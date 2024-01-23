So what’s next for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024?
That streak of non-losing seasons means about as much as a Primanti Bros. sandwich without the French Fries if you can’t win in the playoffs.
It was another erratic year for Mike Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers, who won their last three games to earn the conference’s No. 7 seed. No matter, because for the fifth straight time dating back to the 2016 AFC title game, the Black and Gold fell horribly short in the playoffs.
The Steelers have given up a combined 202 points in those postseason defeats, 31 or more points in each contest. This season, they were the only team in the playoffs to give up more points than they scored. So, despite a trip to the playoffs, is there anything for this team to build on?
What’s Next for the Pittsburgh Steelers?
It will be interesting to see the direction this team is headed. Mike Tomlin expects to be back as the head coach in 2024, which happens to be the final year of his current contract. Via Mark Kaboly, the team will be looking for offensive coordinator candidates outside of the building, and the Steelers’ beat writer states that it won’t be one-time Steelers’ quarterback and one-time Buccaneers’ OC Byron Leftwich.
“It is not going to be Leftwich,” said Kaboly in a recent interview. “I could tell you who not more than who it’s going to be.”
Under general manager Omar Khan, the team was more active in free agency this offseason and nailed the 2023 NFL Draft. A franchise not known for firing coaches dismissed offensive coordinator Matt Canada during the season. A change in philosophy is imperative for a team that scored the fifth-fewest points (304) in the league. Speaking of change…
Biggest Offseason Concern?
What will this club do at quarterback? The season started with 2022 first-round selection Kenny Pickett, who had his moments down the stretch during his rookie campaign. He took a step backward in the early stages of 2023 and eventually went down with an ankle injury.
Enter Mitch Trubisky, who was ineffective and eventually gave way to Mason Rudolph. With Canada already gone, the six-year pro thrived in the new system and was a catalyst in the team’s season-ending three-game winning streak.
That’s all well and good, but where do the Steelers go from here? Pickett and Trubisky are still under contract, while Rudolph can test free agency. Is the answer to the question on the Pittsburgh roster?