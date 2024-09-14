Steelers 2025 mock draft: Pittsburgh builds around QB Justin Fields
194th Overall Pick - Ethan Burke, EDGE, Texas
The Steelers bolster their EDGE room in the 2025 NFL Draft with Ethan Burke from Texas. Pittsburgh has always had a talented pass rush, and it's been led by TJ Watt for years now. Watt is unquestionably a future Hall of Famer but is not getting any younger. They also have Alex Highsmith on the other side holding it down as well.
Can Ethan Burke be the next great pass rusher from the Pittsburgh Steelers?
196th Overall Pick - Malik Dixon-Williams, S, UConn
With late-round picks in the NFL, many of them even struggle to make the team as a depth option. For guys like Malik Dixon-Williams, while he is a talented player, he may struggle to make the active roster. MDW has four career interceptions and nine passes defended thus far, so he's someone who could bring some nice ball skills to the backend of the Steelers defense.
203rd Overall Pick - Noah Fifita, QB, Arizona
Every single NFL team that does not currently have a franchise QB should continue trying to find one until they do. Even if Pittsburgh does bring Justin Fields back, them taking a QB late in the 2025 NFL Draft should not be off the table. At pick 203, the Steelers select Noah Fifita from Arizona, perhaps hoping he can develop into a nice backup option.
There have been some late-round QBs who have developed in the NFL, most recently Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers.
206th Overall Pick - Jonah Monheim, OC, USC
With their final pick in this NFL mock draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers draft Jonah Monheim from USC. He's a center and someone who likely projects as a backup player at the NFL level, but having quality depth is extremely important. Take a look at the LA Rams for example. They've already been decimated by injuries and their depth is being tested early on.
Teams who are playing in January have high-end depth, so Pittsburgh should add as many talented bodies at crucial positions like the OL as possible.
Would this mock draft benefit them for the long-term?