Steelers 2025 NFL mock draft: Team gets aggressive and brings in rookie QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers must target a young QB in the 2025 NFL Draft, as neither Russell Wilson nor Justin Fields will be the long-term answer for the team. The Pittsburgh Steelers QB situation was un full display in their Week 2 preseason loss against the Buffalo Bills.
Neither Russell Wilson nor Justin Fields will end up being long-term answers for Pittsburgh, so they should turn their attention to the 2025 NFL Draft to try and find a franchise QB to save this city. Can they adequately try to replace Ben Roethlisberger and grab a rookie QB in this NFL mock draft?
14th Overall Pick - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
In a shocking turn of events, the Pittsburgh Steelers are able to get Shedeur Sanders from Colorado with the 14th overall pick in this 2025 NFL mock draft. This paves the way for them to make a hard reset at QB and let both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson leave in free agency.
46th Overall Pick - Dane Key, WR, Kentucky
The Pittsburgh Steelers may also need a WR2, and they have been neck-deep in trying to get Brandon Aiyuk from the San Francisco 49ers. Pittsburgh did take Roman Wilson in the 2024 NFL Draft, but they have reason to add another player here if they missed out on Aiyuk, so Dane Key is he choice in the second round.
78th Overall Pick - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
The Pittsburgh Steelers have some aging players along their defensive line, so it would be wise for them to continue adding to this unit. In the third round, they'll take Walter Nolen from Ole Miss. The Steelers defensive line has been among their best position groups for some time now.
111th Overall Pick - Zy Alexander, CB, LSU
Another need for the Pittsburgh Steelers is at cornerback. Joey Porter Jr seems to be a stud, but Pittsburgh could use another body there. They'll take Zy Alexander in this NFL mock draft as they look to not only bring in a rookie QB for the long-term, but also keeping their defense in a competent spot.
143rd Overall Pick - Joshua Gray, OG, Oregon State
The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line is quite unproven, but they do have a nice young nucleus along the interior with Zach Frazier and James Daniels. They could look to continue adding bodies to the iOL until that unit feels secure, so they opt to take Joshua Gray from Oregon State with their 143rd overall pick.
146th Overall Pick - Colbie Young, WR Georgia
Now beginning a bit of a run on offensive players, the Steelers double-down at wide receiver and take Colbie Young from Georgia just a few picks later. Steelers GM Omar Khan understands that the NFL is now an offense-first league, so adding young talent is a must.
195th Overall Pick - Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
The third-straight offensive player taken in this NFL mock draft, the Steelers then take Kaleb Johnson from Iowa with the 195th overall pick. Will the team end up keeping Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren around for the long-term? History tells us that paying running backs is not a good idea.
199th Overall Pick - DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Florida State
Another QB? It can't hurt. In today's NFL, no team will win many games at all without a high-end QB. And just because the Steelers take DJ Uiagalelei at pick 199, does not mean he can't at least develop into a competent backup. The Steelers should truly do a hard reset at this position, so they come away with two QBs in this NFL mock draft.
200th Overall Pick - Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU
Coming to the end of the Steelers 2025 NFL Draft, they nab up a pass rusher in Bradyn Swinson. TJ Watt is slowly getting older, so Pittsburgh should at least try to get some competent depth in the building. They hope to do that with Swinson.
205th Overall Pick - Andrew Armstrong, WR, Arkansas
With the Pittsburgh Steelers final pick in this 2025 NFL mock draft, they take their third wide receiver of this draft and grab Andrew Armstrong from Arkansas. Would this be overkill from GM Omar Khan?