Steelers 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Heavy emphasis on the offense
Steelers need to address offensive line, receiver and cornerback in this year's NFL Draft.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have more holes on their roster than Swiss cheese. With seven picks in this year's NFL Draft, they hope to plug up those holes with future stars that can take over the Steel City. Pittsburgh needs to get immediate help and receiver, on the offensive line and at cornerback. Sprinkle in a defensive tackle or an edge pass rusher and the Steelers would have a successful weekend.
At the beginning of the league year in March, the Steelers acquired two quarterbacks that can start and unfortunately one will have to ride the pine. The other unfortunate circumstance is that they are going to run for their lives if Pittsburgh does not draft a center and a tackle to protect Russell Wilson or Justin Fields.
Offensive line is very deep in this draft. Tackles are abundant as are centers and Pittsburgh should address their first two picks on the offensive line. They were hoping to pick a few up in free agency, but it just did not turn out that way. The Steelers were strapped for cash in the off season and could not write blank checks to get the very best. They will settle on the draft to get the best college players at their position to check in to Rooney Hall and take over the reigns for head coach Mike Tomlin.