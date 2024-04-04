NFL Spin Zone
Steelers 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Heavy emphasis on the offense

Steelers need to address offensive line, receiver and cornerback in this year's NFL Draft.

By Scott Alan Salomon

Alabama's JC Latham is picked in this mock draft to go to the Steelers with the 20th pick in the first round.
Alabama's JC Latham is picked in this mock draft to go to the Steelers with the 20th pick in the first round. / Todd Kirkland/GettyImages
3. Round Three - Troy Franklin, Wide Receiver, Oregon

The 6-2, 186 pound flanker from East Palo Alto, California will be the third round pick of the Steelers. Franklin fits exactly what the Steelers need. He is a tall, speedster who can take the ball in traffic and score. He can also run the go pattern and fly past defensive backs. He ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at the Combine and he will blend in well with other Steeler receivers in catching touchdowns from a new quarterback.

4. Round Three (Kenny Pickett trade) - Ladd McConkey, Wide Receiver, Georgia

In the third round the Steelers pick up their WR3 with this pick as McConkey has a combination of size, speed and great hands. When he was at Georgia, he was like 7-11, he was always open. He finds a way to shake loose in man situations or finds the soft spot in the zone to pick up key yardage to get a first down. He can also go the distance with a bubble screen if he has Latham and Frazier out ahead blocking for him on the edge.

