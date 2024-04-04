Steelers 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Heavy emphasis on the offense
Steelers need to address offensive line, receiver and cornerback in this year's NFL Draft.
3. Round Three - Troy Franklin, Wide Receiver, Oregon
The 6-2, 186 pound flanker from East Palo Alto, California will be the third round pick of the Steelers. Franklin fits exactly what the Steelers need. He is a tall, speedster who can take the ball in traffic and score. He can also run the go pattern and fly past defensive backs. He ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at the Combine and he will blend in well with other Steeler receivers in catching touchdowns from a new quarterback.
4. Round Three (Kenny Pickett trade) - Ladd McConkey, Wide Receiver, Georgia
In the third round the Steelers pick up their WR3 with this pick as McConkey has a combination of size, speed and great hands. When he was at Georgia, he was like 7-11, he was always open. He finds a way to shake loose in man situations or finds the soft spot in the zone to pick up key yardage to get a first down. He can also go the distance with a bubble screen if he has Latham and Frazier out ahead blocking for him on the edge.