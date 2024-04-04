Steelers 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Heavy emphasis on the offense
Steelers need to address offensive line, receiver and cornerback in this year's NFL Draft.
5. Round Four - Mike Sainristil, Cornerback, Michigan
Sainristil is the pick in round four as the Steelers look for people to play in the secondary. He is undersized at 5-9, 182 pounds and that is why he drops to the fourth round. He played in the slot most of his college career and protects the middle of the field. He does need secondary help up top on go routes and sometimes hits with his shoulder to make up for the size that he lacks. Once he learns how to tackle and NFL receiver with regularity and works on the edge a bit, he will become a top-flight corner. He is not plug-and-play, but will be added for depth and nickel and dime packages.
6. Round Six - (Donte Jackson trade) Braiden McGregor, Edge, Michigan
The Steelers go back to Jim Harbaugh's alma mater for their second pick in a row. This former four-star recruit has been injury-riddled with torn MCL, PCL, and meniscus while in high school which caused him to redshirt his freshman season at Michigan. He ended up starting on the edge as a senior and brings good explosiveness and decent flexibility as he can be moved around like a chess piece.