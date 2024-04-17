Steelers 7-round NFL mock draft: Russell Wilson is only a temporary solution
Russell Wilson might be fine for the short-term, but he Pittsburgh Steelers do need a long-term answer at QB.
77th Overall Pick (via MIN) - Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington
The Pittsburgh Steelers essentially traded WR Diontae Johnson for CB Donte Jackson this offseason, and the team now has one less viable pass-catcher. With George Pickens leading the unit, the Steelers simply need more juice at wide receiver, and Jalen McMillan comes from a 2023 Washington team that was just littered with NFL-caliber prospects on offense.
84th Overall Pick - Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
Adding another piece in the secondary, the Steelers select Kris Abrams-Draine from Missouri with their 84th pick. Mike Tomlin is obviously still in the picture and has been quite active with his secondaries as the Steelers head coach. The team adding multiple players on the backend would not at all be surprising. They have invested a good bit into their defensive front in recent drafts, so perhaps it's time for the DBs.
98th Overall Pick - Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
A developmental QB prospect, Michael Pratt figures to give the Pittsburgh Steelers an outside shot at finding their long-term passer after the Russell Wilson era. Pratt may enter the organization as the QB3 behind Justin Fields, but there could be a scenario where Pratt ends up as the QB2 for 2025. Both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson are free agents in 2025, so if Pratt ends up being the next non-first round QB stud, perhaps the Steelers can start him as their guy next season.
119th Overall Pick - Jalyx Hunt, EDGE, Houston Christian
Don't look now, but at some point, TJ Watt won't be on the team anymore and the Steelers will need to prepare for life after him. And there is no such thing as having too many talented pass rushers. Jalyx Hunt is from a lesser-known school, but there's a reason why he's getting drafted in the next week or so.
195th Overall Pick - George Holani, RB, Boise State
Why not? During his five-year career at Boise State, George Holani rushed for 3,596 yards, 26 touchdowns, and also caught eight receiving touchdowns. Perhaps nothing more than a backup RB, Holani could just end up being someone to take a few carries per game off of Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris, the two-headed monster in Pittsburgh right now.