Steelers' Russell Wilson might have one final shot in his Hall of Fame NFL career
Now on his third team in four seasons, Russell Wilson's best days are behind him, and his 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers could be his final shot. As I have said before, Russell Wilson is an easy person to hate on because he doesn't really clap back. Some are rubbed the wrong way by the QB and his bubbly, maybe too positive personality.
No matter how you feel about Russell Wilson the person, Russell Wilson the player is not what he used to be. And at his peak, there weren't five other QBs in the NFL better than him. After the 2021 NFL Season, he was shipped to the Denver Broncos for a haul of draft picks and players. He started just 30 games for the Broncos before being cut earlier this offseason.
And now signing for the veteran minimum, Russell Wilson finds himself playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. On paper, Wilson seemed to play quite well in 2023, tossing 26 touchdowns against just eight interceptions. He also ran for three more. However, as osmoeme who watched over 90% of his snaps, I can tell you that the way he played is not sustainable.
Well, shockingly, the Steelers QB situation in 2023 was significantly worse than how Wilson played in 2023, so there should be an upgrade. However, Russell Wilson, between coaching and personnel, is not in nearly as good of a situation in Pittsburgh than he was with the Broncos in 2023. Going from Arthur Smith to Sean Payton is quite the down-grade.
And the offensive line in Pittsburgh isn't nearly as good as the Broncos unit was in 2023. For Russell Wilson, he's entering his age-36 season in the NFL, and what he does best is not something that translates well with age. At his peak, Russell Wilson was nearly impossible to stop, but Father Time might be catching up to him, and he might only have the 2024 NFL Season to prove that he can still be a viable starter in this league.