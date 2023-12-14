Steelers schedule: Predicting the score of all 4 remaining games
Will the Pittsburgh Steelers be able to make the playoffs over their final four games?
Week 17: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Seattle Seahawks
Sunday, December 31, 4:05 PM ET
If the Steelers get two really important back-to-back wins over AFC opponents that are a threat to their playoff positioning, I think we could see a little bit of a regression in this road trip to take on the Seattle Seahawks.
The Seahawks -- at the time of this writing -- are 6-7 and Drew Lock is playing quarterback for them. I don't know if that's going to continue to be the case going forward this season, but they're obviously not as good of a team without Geno Smith at the helm.
But in a couple of weeks, it's possible that we could see Geno Smith come back to the field and I think the Seahawks will be fighting for a Wild Card spot in this game. Seattle has not played great this season, but they are definitely capable of beating a team like Pittsburgh, playing at home, and scoring a lot of points when they are at their best.
What makes the Seahawks tough is the fact that they are dynamic on that side of the ball. They can pound it down your throat or throw for 350 yards if they need to.
I think this is a tough loss for the Steelers.
Prediction: Seahawks win 27-19