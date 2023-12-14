Steelers schedule: Predicting the score of all 4 remaining games
Will the Pittsburgh Steelers be able to make the playoffs over their final four games?
Week 18: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens
Sunday, January 7 (Time TBD)
The Pittsburgh Steelers probably couldn't have asked for a worse way to have to close out the 2023-24 season. If this game is a "do or die" proposition for the Steelers, I'm afraid for the worst.
The Baltimore Ravens, over the course of the next four weeks, have a chance to solidify themselves as the top overall seed in the AFC. Even without Mark Andrews, I think this is currently the best team in the AFC, but that's not really saying much. The AFC has been a disappointment all-around in 2023.
Can the Steelers go on the road and beat the Ravens? Sure. Anything is possible in the NFL, and the Los Angeles Rams almost just did it. But this game -- on paper -- is a huge advantage in favor of the Ravens, especially with the way the Steelers have played this season offensively.
I think the Ravens win this game at home, which would present a really intriguing situation for Pittsburgh. Those games against the Colts (on the road) and Bengals (at home) feel like toss-ups. The Steelers are going to have to win them, however, to avoid disaster in the final two weeks of the season. Would nine wins be enough to get one of the seven playoff spots? Well, if the Steelers can go 7-5 in AFC play, they stand a really good chance.
That Seahawks game could end up being important for the Steelers' overall record, but I think nine wins could get them that 6th or 7th spot in the AFC.
Prediction: Ravens win 31-17