Stud free agent wide receiver might already have a new team in mind for 2024

The free agent wide receiver class in 2024 is very deep. Could one of the top players at this position reunite with a former coach this offseason? During the Super Bowl media week, free agent wide receiver Tee Higgins was interviewed by The Stick Podcast, a show that focuses on the Tennesse Titans. Notably, the Titans fired Mike Vrabel this offseason and hired former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator, Brian Callahan.
Well, one of the Bengals biggest free agents this offseason and one of the best in the NFL is Tee Higgins, who has spent the first four years of his career with the team. Higgins had this to say regarding the idea of playing for the Titans:
Higgins is from Tennessee and played his college football at Clemson. Higgins notes that going back home near family would be in store for him if he'd sign with the Titans. Through four seasons in the NFL, Higgins has caught 257 passes for 3,684 yards and five touchdowns. He had two-straight 1,000 yard seasons from 2021-2022, but was limited to just 656 yards this year in 12 games played.
It's clear that Tee Higgins is a WR1 in the NFL. However, he's played in the shadows of Ja'Marr Chase over the last three seasons, so that has certainly hurt the potential for higher production. Higgins just turned 25 years old, so he's got a ton of great football left, and for the Titans, WR is a huge need. Rookie QB Will Levis definitely showed enough in 2023 to be given the full-time starting role in 2024.
With reinforcements added at wide receiver and along the offensive line, coupled with an offensive head coach, the Titans could really take a leap forward this coming season. Titans GM Ran Carthon has a ton of work ahead of him, and this is an extremely pivotal season for the future of the Titans. Signing someone of Higgins' caliber in 2024 reunites him with his old coach and provides Will Levis with an elite target.