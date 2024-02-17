Super Bowl LVII Film Breakdown: How did Brock Purdy do?
Super Bowl 58 had every fan on the edge of their seat. The thrilling overtime finish was just the second of its kind in Super Bowl history. While Patrick Mahomes would go on to win his third Lombardi trophy, Brock Purdy became the first player ever to be drafted last in his class and start at quarterback for his team in a Super Bowl. Forcing overtime against the legendary Patrick Mahomes is no small feat, and it took a lot of big plays from Purdy and the 49ers' offense to get them there. In light of Valentine's Day, here's a closer look at the "X's and O's" of some key completions from Brock Purdy's Super Bowl performance.
Purdy's first completion (0:05)
The Chiefs stacked the box to counter the 49ers’ seven-man front, with George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk each lined up outside of the tackles. With a single high safety and press man elsewhere, it was no secret that the Chiefs were expecting a run. Wisely, Kyle Shanahan ran play action to the left. Juszczyk pinned down on the edge rusher to disguise a run and quickly released into the flat for an 18-yard catch and run. This was an eerily similar play design to the one San Francisco ran in Super Bowl LIV to score their first touchdown (40:51). It was also a simple yet effective way to ease Purdy into the game and get his first completion out of the way.