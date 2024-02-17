Super Bowl LVII Film Breakdown: How did Brock Purdy do?
Super Bowl 58 had every fan on the edge of their seat. The thrilling overtime finish was just the second of its kind in Super Bowl history. While Patrick Mahomes would go on to win his third Lombardi trophy, Brock Purdy became the first player ever to be drafted last in his class and start at quarterback for his team in a Super Bowl. Forcing overtime against the legendary Patrick Mahomes is no small feat, and it took a lot of big plays from Purdy and the 49ers' offense to get them there. In light of Valentine's Day, here's a closer look at the "X's and O's" of some key completions from Brock Purdy's Super Bowl performance.
Purdy's eighteenth completion (13:58)
The 49ers showed trips left in 11 personnel. Cornerback Trent McDuffie faked the blitz and dropped into a Cover 2-zone. Aiyuk ran a seam route up the middle of the field as Deebo flared toward the left sideline. Nick Bolton hesitated to contain Deebo, which held him for a split second near the line of scrimmage. Aiyuk’s seam caused the high safeties to both stay high, and Jennings was able to settle under the coverage on a post in the middle of the field for a 23-yard completion.
Purdy's twenty-first completion (17:04)
The Chiefs were in Cover 0 “blitz zero”. They sent max pressure with seven guys and showed man-to-man coverage across the board with no safety over the top. The 49ers were in 11 personnel, with three receivers stacked left. McCaffrey stayed in the backfield to block. From the stack, lead receiver Jennings ran a clear-out corner route downfield. Deebo, as the middle receiver, ran a shallow drag route across the middle of the field.
From the back of the stack, Aiyuk ran a 7-10-yard dig route, and Purdy hit him in the chest for a first down in overtime to get them near midfield. The stack formation the 49ers ran is designed to force the cornerbacks to pick up a receiver that enters their zone, as opposed to picking a receiver pre-snap and covering him through the play. Aiyuk got a favorable matchup on safety Mike Edwards and was able to beat him in crunch time.