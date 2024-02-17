Super Bowl LVII Film Breakdown: How did Brock Purdy do?
Super Bowl 58 had every fan on the edge of their seat. The thrilling overtime finish was just the second of its kind in Super Bowl history. While Patrick Mahomes would go on to win his third Lombardi trophy, Brock Purdy became the first player ever to be drafted last in his class and start at quarterback for his team in a Super Bowl. Forcing overtime against the legendary Patrick Mahomes is no small feat, and it took a lot of big plays from Purdy and the 49ers' offense to get them there. In light of Valentine's Day, here's a closer look at the "X's and O's" of some key completions from Brock Purdy's Super Bowl performance.
Purdy's twenty-second completion (17:13)
Both linebacker Drue Tranquill and cornerback Jaylen Watson were sent on a blitz. The Chiefs were in a disguised Cover 1-man look pre-snap, which formed into a Cover 0-man as safety Mike Edwards was responsible for picking up McCaffrey out of the backfield. Jennings motioned from left to right pre-snap, and cornerback Trent McDuffie followed him the entire way, signaling man coverage. As six defenders pursued the backfield, the rush got to Purdy and he was able to shovel it to McCaffrey who flared out as a safety valve following a play-action fake. Safety Edwards was late coming down and McCaffrey was able to dodge his diving tackle and scamper down the left sideline for a 24-yard pickup on a broken play.