Super Bowl LVII Film Breakdown: How did Brock Purdy do?
Super Bowl 58 had every fan on the edge of their seat. The thrilling overtime finish was just the second of its kind in Super Bowl history. While Patrick Mahomes would go on to win his third Lombardi trophy, Brock Purdy became the first player ever to be drafted last in his class and start at quarterback for his team in a Super Bowl. Forcing overtime against the legendary Patrick Mahomes is no small feat, and it took a lot of big plays from Purdy and the 49ers' offense to get them there. In light of Valentine's Day, here's a closer look at the "X's and O's" of some key completions from Brock Purdy's Super Bowl performance.
Purdy's twenty-third completion (17:27)
On 2nd and 12 from the Chiefs’ 28-yard line, the 49ers were in an empty set look, with McCaffrey motioning toward the left sideline pre-snap. The Chiefs were in an obvious Cover 2-man defense. McCaffrey was purely a decoy on this play, running up the left sideline. Deebo, Aiyuk, and Juszczyk were lined up on the right side, with Juszczyk setting up outside the numbers. This play was originally designed to give Deebo space to beat his man one-on-one using an option route in the middle of the field.
Aiyuk was sent on a go route to create space for Deebo, and Juszczyk, like McCaffrey, was strictly a space-creating decoy. Between the blanketed coverage and pressure, Purdy had to scramble on yet another broken play. With nowhere to go, Purdy was able to improvise and escape the pocket, where Juszczyk would improvise as well to get open and reel in his second reception of the game. The 49ers would kick a field goal a few plays later, giving the ball back to Mahomes and the Chiefs. The rest is history.