Super Bowl LVII Film Breakdown: How did Brock Purdy do?
Super Bowl 58 had every fan on the edge of their seat. The thrilling overtime finish was just the second of its kind in Super Bowl history. While Patrick Mahomes would go on to win his third Lombardi trophy, Brock Purdy became the first player ever to be drafted last in his class and start at quarterback for his team in a Super Bowl. Forcing overtime against the legendary Patrick Mahomes is no small feat, and it took a lot of big plays from Purdy and the 49ers' offense to get them there. In light of Valentine's Day, here's a closer look at the "X's and O's" of some key completions from Brock Purdy's Super Bowl performance.
Purdy's second completion (0:19)
The Niners came out in 12 personnel (1 RB, 2 TE). Purdy recognized man coverage pre-snap as the Kansas City defender moved with Jauan Jennings during his pre-snap motion. Juszczyk was lined up off of the line of scrimmage to the right of Kittle. He ran a 4-yard out route while Kittle ran a drag across the field underneath. This cleared out the middle of the field for Christian McCaffrey to free himself up on an angle route out of the backfield, inevitably beating the defending linebacker for an easy first down.