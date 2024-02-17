Super Bowl LVII Film Breakdown: How did Brock Purdy do?
Super Bowl 58 had every fan on the edge of their seat. The thrilling overtime finish was just the second of its kind in Super Bowl history. While Patrick Mahomes would go on to win his third Lombardi trophy, Brock Purdy became the first player ever to be drafted last in his class and start at quarterback for his team in a Super Bowl. Forcing overtime against the legendary Patrick Mahomes is no small feat, and it took a lot of big plays from Purdy and the 49ers' offense to get them there. In light of Valentine's Day, here's a closer look at the "X's and O's" of some key completions from Brock Purdy's Super Bowl performance.
Purdy's third completion (1:21)
The 49ers came out in 20 personnel from the shotgun. The Chiefs showed Cover 2 defense. Deebo Samuel motioned across the formation and then curled back behind the shotgun set. No defender was shadowing Deebo’s motion, signaling zone coverage. After the snap, Deebo continued laterally and settled a few yards before the line of scrimmage as a screen resort. McCaffrey leaked left as the offensive linemen pulled that way, showing the Chiefs defense a disguised screen. Left outside linebacker Leo Chenal was forced to follow this motion. Purdy squared right toward Deebo very briefly, causing middle linebacker Nick Bolton to shuffle that way ever so slightly. This created a throwing lane for Purdy over the middle of the field, between Bolton and safety Justin Reid, where he found Brandon Aiyuk on a short post for 18 yards.