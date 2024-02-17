Super Bowl LVII Film Breakdown: How did Brock Purdy do?
Super Bowl 58 had every fan on the edge of their seat. The thrilling overtime finish was just the second of its kind in Super Bowl history. While Patrick Mahomes would go on to win his third Lombardi trophy, Brock Purdy became the first player ever to be drafted last in his class and start at quarterback for his team in a Super Bowl. Forcing overtime against the legendary Patrick Mahomes is no small feat, and it took a lot of big plays from Purdy and the 49ers' offense to get them there. In light of Valentine's Day, here's a closer look at the "X's and O's" of some key completions from Brock Purdy's Super Bowl performance.
Purdy's seventh completion (3:02)
On 3rd and 9, the 49ers came out in 11 personnel with three receivers to the left and Kittle split out right. The Chiefs rushed five, including MLB Nick Bolton, while the rest of the defense showed Cover 2-man. Split out all the way left was Ray-Ray McCloud, X, who ran a go route. This caused the high weak side safety to have to shadow the deep route, which took him and the cornerback out of the play. Jennings was in the slot and ran a quick 4-yard out route. Between McCloud and Jennings’ routes, Chris Conley, Z, who was lined up inside of Jennings, was able to find the cushion on a corner route toward the sideline. The protection Purdy had gave McCloud enough time to get downfield, in turn giving Conley enough space to complete his route and haul in an 18-yard reception.