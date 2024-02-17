Super Bowl LVII Film Breakdown: How did Brock Purdy do?
Super Bowl 58 had every fan on the edge of their seat. The thrilling overtime finish was just the second of its kind in Super Bowl history. While Patrick Mahomes would go on to win his third Lombardi trophy, Brock Purdy became the first player ever to be drafted last in his class and start at quarterback for his team in a Super Bowl. Forcing overtime against the legendary Patrick Mahomes is no small feat, and it took a lot of big plays from Purdy and the 49ers' offense to get them there. In light of Valentine's Day, here's a closer look at the "X's and O's" of some key completions from Brock Purdy's Super Bowl performance.
Purdy's eighth completion (3:13)
San Francisco came out in 21 personnel, with Juszczyk (44) motioning from right to left. The Chiefs ran a Cover 4-quarters look. This scheme assigns both safeties and both cornerbacks a deep ¼ of the field. Linebacker Leo Chenal (54) was sent on a blitz, leaving fellow linebacker Nick Bolton (32) to cover McCloud (3) until the sticks before passing him on to the safeties in deep coverage. Kittle (85) was set up on the line and ran a bump-and-run to the right-side flat, where remaining linebacker Willie Gay (50) would follow.
You’ll notice that Chenal’s blitz left McCaffrey (23) wide open out of the backfield, which was part of the reason that Bolton had to drop off of McCloud and into underneath coverage. Aiyuk (11) ran a go route, taking out the strong side safety (20), and McCloud was able to work across the middle on his deep dig route underneath the high weak side safety, reeling in a 19-yard catch.