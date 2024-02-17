Super Bowl LVII Film Breakdown: How did Brock Purdy do?
Super Bowl 58 had every fan on the edge of their seat. The thrilling overtime finish was just the second of its kind in Super Bowl history. While Patrick Mahomes would go on to win his third Lombardi trophy, Brock Purdy became the first player ever to be drafted last in his class and start at quarterback for his team in a Super Bowl. Forcing overtime against the legendary Patrick Mahomes is no small feat, and it took a lot of big plays from Purdy and the 49ers' offense to get them there. In light of Valentine's Day, here's a closer look at the "X's and O's" of some key completions from Brock Purdy's Super Bowl performance.
Purdy's ninth completion (5:34)
The Niners were in 21 personnel from the shotgun, with Purdy having a running back on each side of him. Juszczyk motioned right which led to a 4-yard hitch route on the right sideline. The Chiefs showed a Cover 2 pre-snap look that fell into Cover 3, with a weak side cornerback blitz from Josh Williams. The Niners picked up the blitz perfectly. McCaffrey ran a wheel route out of the backfield down the left sideline, which linebacker Willie Gay and weak side safety Justin Reid had to account for due to the blitzing cornerback. This action freed up Deebo over the middle on a dig route for a 12-yard first down.
Purdy's thirteenth completion (10:49)
The Chiefs played a Cover 1-press-man, rushing five at the line. Purdy was in an empty-set shotgun, with McCaffrey split out far right. Deebo was stacked on Jennings in tight, with Aiyuk alone on the left side. McCaffrey cleared out the right-side cornerback on a go route, while Deebo ran a midfield post. This action opened up the right side of the field completely, where Jennings was able to beat his man on a shallow out route and turn it upfield after a broken tackle for a 17-yard gain.