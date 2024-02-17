Super Bowl LVII Film Breakdown: How did Brock Purdy do?
Super Bowl 58 had every fan on the edge of their seat. The thrilling overtime finish was just the second of its kind in Super Bowl history. While Patrick Mahomes would go on to win his third Lombardi trophy, Brock Purdy became the first player ever to be drafted last in his class and start at quarterback for his team in a Super Bowl. Forcing overtime against the legendary Patrick Mahomes is no small feat, and it took a lot of big plays from Purdy and the 49ers' offense to get them there. In light of Valentine's Day, here's a closer look at the "X's and O's" of some key completions from Brock Purdy's Super Bowl performance.
Purdy's fifteenth completion (11:10)
The Chiefs sent Chenal on another blitz while Kittle stayed in to help with protection. The 49ers had a 3-bunch right look, with Deebo motioning toward the right sideline pre-snap. McCaffrey was alone to the left, about five yards off the line of scrimmage. The Chiefs played Cover 1-man. Out of his motion, Deebo ran a 4-yard stick route near the sideline. Juszczyk ran a seam across the middle of the field. This route combined with McCaffrey’s go route on the opposite side of the field forced the single high safety to respect each threat. Aiyuk was able to beat his man with ease on a 15-yard dig route which would move the chains.