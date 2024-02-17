Super Bowl LVII Film Breakdown: How did Brock Purdy do?
Super Bowl 58 had every fan on the edge of their seat. The thrilling overtime finish was just the second of its kind in Super Bowl history. While Patrick Mahomes would go on to win his third Lombardi trophy, Brock Purdy became the first player ever to be drafted last in his class and start at quarterback for his team in a Super Bowl. Forcing overtime against the legendary Patrick Mahomes is no small feat, and it took a lot of big plays from Purdy and the 49ers' offense to get them there. In light of Valentine's Day, here's a closer look at the "X's and O's" of some key completions from Brock Purdy's Super Bowl performance.
Purdy's sixteenth completion (12:01)
The biggest completion of the game for Purdy came here on 4th and 3 from the Chiefs’ 15-yard line. The 49ers were in an 11 personnel, 2x2 set against the Chiefs' Cover 1-man defense. Kansas City brought no blitz, and Purdy was able to find Kittle on a quick out route near the right sideline. Deebo's go route up the right side freed up this space for an easy completion and first down. This go route/out route combination is sometimes referred to as "Ohio".