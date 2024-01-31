Super Bowl LVIII Date, Location & Time: When is the Super Bowl in 2024?
All you need to know about the big game
The match-up is set for Super Bowl LVIII! When the regular season began, 32 teams competed with the hopes of getting to this point but only two teams remain. Here's everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVIII.
When is Super Bowl LVIII?
The Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 11th.
Where is Super Bowl LVIII?
This year's Super Bowl is headed to Sin City! Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium (the Raiders stadium) in Las Vegas, Nevada.
What time does Super Bowl LVIII start?
The game will begin at 6:30 PM EST.
What channel is Super Bowl LVIII on?
The Super Bowl rotates between three different networks and this year it'll air on CBS. It'll also be on Nickelodean for the first time ever as well.
How can I stream Super Bowl LVIII?
If you don't have cable, Super Bowl LVIII can be viewed on YouTube TV, FuboTV, and also on Paramount+.