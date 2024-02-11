Super Bowl LVIII Injury Report: Thuney, Tega Wanogho ruled out for Chiefs
Kansas City missing two offensive linemen against tough 49ers defense tonight; 49ers Davis downgraded to out as well.
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without two of their offensive linemen tonight as they face off against the San Francisco 49ers. Joe Thuney and Prince Tega Wanogho will both miss Super Bowl LVIII with injuries.
The team released their injury report on Friday and both of the names were on the list as being out. The 49ers do not have anyone that is listed as being out or doubtful on their injury report.
Thuney did not practice all week and missed the AFC Championship Game against Baltimore two weeks ago as he was nursing a pectoral muscle injury that he sustained in the Divisional Round win over Buffalo. However, the injury which occurred three weeks ago, typically takes four to six weeks to recover from.
Tega Wanogho is really not a surprise since he was placed on injured reserve prior to landing in Las Vegas, but he did attempt to practice this week.
The Chiefs also announced that running back Jerrick McKinnon, who has been on injured reserve for all three previous playoff games, was activated and is listed as questionable. Fellow running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco are both good to go as they were full participants in the final practice on Friday.
Patrick Mahomes will also have a full complement of receivers to utilize as Rashee Rice, who was held back in practice on Thursday, was a full participant on Friday and will play tonight. Skyy Moore and Richie James are also ready to go as they practiced without incident.
Defensively, the Chiefs are healthy as defensive tackle Chris Jones and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed both participated in practice and are ready to go.
The 49ers have announced that defensive tackle Kalia Davis has been downgraded at press time from questionable to out. Davis could have come back from the injured reserve list, but he is still injured and was not activated for the game. The 49ers have instead promoted defensive linemen Alex Barrett and T.Y. McGill from the practice squad for additional depth.
Tight end George Kittle and cornerback Ambry Thomas are nursing nagging injuries, but both are expected to play. Kittle has a toe injury while Thomas twisted his ankle against Detroit two weeks ago and has been limited in practice.
San Francisco is as healthy as they have been in the playoffs, but are still playing without safety Talanoa Hufanga, defensive end Clelin Ferrell and linebacker Drake Jackson. They were lost during the season and have not been designated to return from injured reserve.
It appears as though this will be the final injury update prior to kickoff. Teams are not required to update their injury reports after Friday night.