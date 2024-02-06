Super Bowl LVIII: Tuesday notebook from Las Vegas
Interesting facts and figures pertaining to the big game
With game day approaching on Sunday, we have complied, with some assistance from the National Football League, notables as they pertain to the big clash this weekend.
The NFL is looking for its first repeat champion since the Patriots won the title in 2005 over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles head coach was none other than Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid who is looking to duplicate that feat. Reid, incidentally, has lead the Chiefs to Super Bowl games in four of the last five seasons. Prior to Reid's arrival in January, 2013, the Chiefs had gone 49 years without an appearance in the Super Bowl.
It is an interesting side note that the two quarterbacks in the game, Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy, were both in elementary school in 2005. There has not been a repeat winner in 18 years after eight teams turned the trick in the first 39 years of the Super Bowl Era.
Could the Shanahans and the McCaffreys both have two generations with Super Bowl Championship rings?
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan could join his father Mike Shanahan as the only family to have two Super Bowl winning head coaches. This is Kyle's first trip to the big game while his father won two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos in 1997 and 1998.
As for the McCaffreys, Christian's father Ed played for Mike Shanahan on both of those Denver teams and also won a ring with the 49ers when they made their last appearance in 1994. Ironically, in 1994 Mike Shanahan was the 49ers offensive coordinator. Christian could add more Super Bowl jewelry and hardware to the family vault.
Patrick Mahomes could become only the fifth quarterback in the Super Bowl era to win at least three Super Bowl titles. He would join Tom Brady, who has seven rings, and Pro Football Hall of Famers Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana, who each have four, and fellow HOF-er Troy Aikman who has three. Further, at 26 years of age, Mahomes becomes the youngest quarterback to start in his fourth Super Bowl game. Brady was the youngest at 30. With a victory on Sunday, Mahomes would also join Brady and Aikman as the only quarterbacks to with three rings before their 30th birthday.
Kansas City is a perfect 4-0 in Allegiant Stadium, the site of Super Bowl LVIII and the home of their division rival Las Vegas Raiders. The 49ers have won their only contest in the stadium against the Raiders. History will be made Sunday as one team will remain perfect in the city of lights, while the other will have their undefeated record tarnished.
Isiah Pacheco of the Chiefs would join Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett as the only running backs to start in two Super Bowls in their first two seasons in the NFL. Ironically, Pacheco and Purdy both had their names called in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, which coincidentally was held in Las Vegas.
This Super Bowl features two great defenses. Perhaps the best matchup in Super Bowl history. Kansas City was second to Baltimore in points allowed at just 17.3 PPG while San Francisco was third yielding just 17.5 PPG.
Little-known Middle Tennessee State, from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, is an under-the-radar school that produces players that make the big game. This season three players are expected to hear their name called on CBS. The Chiefs have linebacker Darius Harris and wide receiver Richie James, while the 49ers feature cornerback Charvarius Ward. As a matter of fact, this is the fifth consecutive Super Bowl where the tiny school will have an alumnus participate for the world championship.