Taylor Swift's presence is bad for the NFL and its fans
Taylor Swift is bad for the NFL, folks.
Unless you've been living under a rock this year, you'll have seen popstar Taylor Swift enter the fold and instantly become one of the most talked-about figures in the NFL this year. I can't be the only one that thinks Swift's entrance into the NFL landscape is just bad all around for the league, right?
Well, it is. Swift rose to promince in NFL circles when her apparent relationship with Kansas City Chiefs' tight end became public. Kelce tried to, as the cool kids say, "shoot his shot" with Taylor Swift, and I guess it worked. For all the men out there that have tried and failed to shoot their shot, well, keep it up, because sometimes it works!
Ever since then, NFL cameras have gone out of their way to find Taylor Swift in the suite sections of stadiums that Kelce and the Chiefs play in. It's gotten to the point where it felt like and feels like every opportunity the cameras have, they are zoned in on Swift. But why? What's the point? The average NFL fan and average Taylor Swift fan are simply not the same demograpic.
It almost feels like the "Swifties" have infiltrated the NFL world, to the disgust of die-hard NFL fans, and not fair-weather NFL fans who simply want to see if Taylor Swift is attending her boyfriend's games. Swift has spoken about the NFL spotlight before, too:
"I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once."- Taylor Swift
T-Swift added she was just there to "support Travis" ... and went on to explain, "I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.""
Honestly, the "dads, Brads, and Chads" comment does feel a bit like a dig at the average NFL fan. Why would she use that type of language here? A lot of people understand that the "Brad" and "Chad" names are sometimes used to negatively describe the whole frat-boy personality, and Swift uses it here to describe NFL fans.
Overall, I think Taylor Swift essentially being an extension of the NFL at this point is just bad for the sport overall.