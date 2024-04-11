Tee Higgins trade shakes up Bengals 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft
Could the Bengals trade Tee Higgins during the 2024 NFL Draft?
2. 34th overall (from Patriots): Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
In this scenario, the presumption is that the Patriots go after a QB with their third overall pick, and then send the Bengals this 34th overall pick in exchange for Higgins. Higgins is just 24 going on 25 this offseason, and will barely be older than a lot of rookies who have spent the last 5-6 years at the collegiate level.
The Pats get a cornerstone piece for their young QB, while the Bengals replaced Higgins in the 1st and here draft a starting offensive tackle of the future in Tyler Guyton. Trent Brown is a nice "for now" kind of player but he comes with plenty of risk. His presence would afford the Bengals time to coach up someone like Tyler Guyton to eventually take over as the starting right tackle.
3. 49th overall: Ruke Orhorhoro, DL, Clemson
The Cincinnati Bengals lost DJ Reader to the Lions in NFL free agency, so some reshuffling on the defensive line needs to be done. They already added former Saints first-round pick Sheldon Rankins in free agency to pair up with BJ Hill, but getting another stud athlete who could factor into the rotation right away is essential.
Ruke Orhorhoro could end up being one of the best Day 2 steals of this class when all is said and done. His traits are off the charts and he's only scratching the surface of his potential.