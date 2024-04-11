Tee Higgins trade shakes up Bengals 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft
Could the Bengals trade Tee Higgins during the 2024 NFL Draft?
4. 80th overall: Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State
The Cincinnati Bengals currently have a guy in Mike Gesicki who is basically just a pass-catching tight end, and they also have someone in Drew Sample who is mostly just a blocker at the position and occasional pass-catching threat. Theo Johnson is going way too late in most mock draft simulators. NFL teams like him a lot and he could end up being the third TE off the board thanks to his combination of blocking skills, athleticism, and upside in the passing game.
5. 97th overall: Isaiah Adams, OL, Illinois
The Bengals, along with every other NFL team this offseason, saw how much the price of interior offensive linemen skyrocketed. This is a valuable position group and teams will start loading up on options in this range of the NFL Draft. Isaiah Adams is a former small-school transfer who has climbed his way up the rung at the college level and became an effective starter for Illinois at both left guard and right tackle.
6. 115th overall: Kris Abrams-Draine, DB, Missouri
You just can't ever have too many good defensive backs in the fold. The Cincinnati Bengals have assembled a heck of a secondary over the last handful of years, but depth at cornerback is always being tested in today's NFL. Kris Abrams-Draine had four interceptions last season and has the look of a future full-time slot corner in the NFL.
7. 149th overall: Tyrone Tracy, WR/RB, Purdue
Tyrone Tracy is a former Iowa Hawkeyes transfer who ended up becoming a legitimate NFL prospect for the Purdue program. If that sounds familiar, it's because current Bengals receiver Charlie Jones had a similar story coming out last year. Tracy, however, transitioned from receiver to running back and could be a highly intriguing chess piece for Cincinnati's offense.
8. 194th overall: Josh Proctor, S, Ohio State
With the 194th pick, the Bengals keep it local and go with Ohio State safety Josh Proctor, a player who has been in that program for what feels like forever. He had just three interceptions in 53 career games for the Buckeyes but impressed this past season with nine passes broken up and an interception returned for a touchdown.
9. 214th overall: Jowon Briggs, DL, Cincinnati
Keeping it local once again on day three, the Bengals grab Cincinnati defensive lineman Jowon Briggs, who racked up 21.5 tackles for loss over the course of his collegiate career. He is a slightly undersized interior defensive lineman, but Briggs has otherworldly strength. He threw up 39 bench press reps of 225 pounds at the Cincinnati pro day.
10. 224th overall: Kendall Milton, RB, Georgia
Kendall Milton racked up 22 rushing touchdowns over the last two seasons at Georgia. He's a dense running back prospect with the ability to be effective between the tackles and as a pass protector. He has some explosive traits to him, though his long speed is not his calling card.
11. 237th overall: Marcellas Dial, DB, South Carolina
Marcellas Dial had 31 passes broken up over the last three years at South Carolina, and has the type of length and athletic traits NFL teams covet. He posted a 40.5-inch vertical jump at the NFL Combine and has the ball skills to be a steal at this stage of the draft.