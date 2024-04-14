Texans cement status as Super Bowl contenders in this 7-round NFL mock draft
It's no question; after this draft by the Houston Texans, they are clearly Super Bowl contenders.
The Houston Texans are ready to breakout in 2024 and cement themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders, and this 7-round mock draft does just that. Houston traded for Stefon Diggs recently, and that came after a slew of other all-in free agency moves. Texans GM Nick Caserio struck gold with his selection of CJ Stroud in the 2023 NFL Draft.
When you get the QB right, things get much, much easier. Houston now has a wide-open window for the long-term unless Stroud was a one-hit wonder. The AFC South is also a weaker division in my opinion, so Houston can really begin their reign within the AFC.
And they become legitimate Super Bowl contenders after this 7-round NFL mock draft.
42nd Overall Pick - Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson
The Houston Texans have remade their defensive line a bit this offseason, and now their projected starters up front consist of Danielle Hunter, Denico Autry, Will Anderson, and Foley Fatukasi. It's a strong unit, but they have a need for some young interior talent. I went with RUke Orhorhoro from Clemson. He may not start for the team, but there is a clear path for an every-week starter in the future.