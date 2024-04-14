Texans cement status as Super Bowl contenders in this 7-round NFL mock draft
It's no question; after this draft by the Houston Texans, they are clearly Super Bowl contenders.
127th Overall Pick - Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
A trade for Joe Mixon is a fun acquisition for the short-term, but nothing long-term in the backfield. The RB spot is not one where teams need to invest a ton of money into, but if there's a shot that you can get viable RB1 production in the mid-late rounds of the NFL Draft, why not. Corum might not be an every-down back in the NFL, but Texans OC Bobby Slowik will certainly know how to use Corum properly.
188th Overall Pick - Christian Jones, OT, Texas
The Houston Texans are going to keep Christian Jones in-state and bring him aboard with their 188th pick. They have two good tackles in Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard, but that doesn't mean the future will be the same along the offensive line. Things happen, and it's good to have a third capable tackle on the roster.
189th Overall Pick - Josh Proctor, S, Ohio State
Jimmie Ward isn't going to play forever, and while safety is not at all that valuable anymore in the NFL, it's still an important position on defense. The Houston Texans could have invested into the saturated safety market in free agency, but they'll instead opt for yet another young player within the secondary in Josh Proctor.