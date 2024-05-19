The 5 move intriguing team schedules for the 2024 NFL Season
2. Houston Texans
It was another offseason in which it seemed like every available veteran (or arguably unavailable) wanted to play for DeMeco Ryans. The reigning AFC South champions, a surprise after a 3-13-1 finish in 2022, added Stefon Diggs, Joe Mixon, and Danielle Hunter – the former via trades with the Bills and Bengals.
After a Week 1 trip to Indianapolis, the Texans play three of their next four games at home. Ryans’s team doesn’t get a break until Week 14, then has a tricky stretch by hosting the Dolphins, travel to Kansas City for a Saturday clash, then a Christmas Day tilt playoff rematch with the Ravens. Three games in 11 days.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers
Much has already been made about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ schedule. Even owner Art Rooney II had some a few things to say about a slate that begins with two road games (Falcons and Broncos), and ends with two home games vs. the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs (on Christmas Day) and the rival Bengals.
Like the Chicago Bears, the Steelers also play six of their final eight games vs. division foes. The club is off in Week 9, travels to Washington, then has four straight clashes with their AFC North rivals. In the final seven weeks of 2024, Pittsburgh plays games on Thursday night, Sunday, Saturday, and Wednesday.