The Atlanta Falcons must draft a quarterback with No.8 Pick in 2024 NFL Draft
Success for most franchises begins in the off-season. Front offices evaluate their conditions with hopes of improving for the upcoming campaign. The Atlanta Falcons are working diligently to ensure success in 2024. They’ve entrusted Raheem Morris to come in and build a new culture in the locker room. He has a list of tasks to accomplish, including fixing a sub-par offense. Luckily, they have the No.8 overall pick and a new offensive coordinator.
Should the Atlanta Falcons draft a quarterback in the first round?
The Atlanta Falcons are desperate for a winning culture
Consecutive years of disappointment forced change within Atlanta’s coaching staff. Arthur Smith was appreciated but did not do enough to sustain wins. His offense (18th) struggled to put points on the scoreboard. Concerns at the quarterback position placed the Falcons at the bottom of the league in pass grading (49.4). Multiple top-ten picks in the first round recent drafts make these statistics unacceptable. Kyle Pitts (2021), Drake London (2022), and Bijan Robinson (2023) were outstanding picks but could not change Atlanta’s outcome since joining the team.
On Jan 24th, Atlanta’s front office announced their decision to hire Raheem Morris as the next Head Coach. It is not the first time the franchise called on his talents. In 2020, Morris was the interim Head Coach after the franchise fired Dan Quinn due to a 0-5 start to the campaign. The former defensive coordinator rose to the occasion and navigated his team through the remaining 11 games of the season. Three years later, Morris has control of his staff. He must find ways to obtain wins - beginning with restructuring the offense.
Finding a solution to a dismal offensive scheme is tough for one man. Arthur Blank and his front office are preparing to lessen the burden on their new Head Coach. Hiring a new offensive coordinator was the first order of business. The search for a seasoned guru resulted in the hiring of Zac Robinson. His experience as an NFL quarterback and scout with Pro Football Focus makes him worthy of the challenge ahead.
The Atlanta Falcons need to draft a Quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft
Hiring new coaches is not enough to change the narrative for a subpar franchise. The Atlanta Falcons have holes on the roster that need filling before the start of the campaign. The biggest concern for Robinson’s offense is at the quarterback position. Taylor Heinicke and Desmond Ridder are rostered but have not proven they can produce results as starters. They force passes that turn into interceptions (16) and have yet to move the ball downfield consistently.
The No.8 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft will give the Atlanta Falcons a chance to select a quarterback they can build around. Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels will fly off the board, but other gunslingers are worth the investment. The Commanders, Bears, Patriots, and Giants are also teams that could invest in a quarterback. They all have picks before Atlanta - forcing the Falcons to make an aggressive move to secure success in the future.
Raheem Morris and his staff are determined to land their gunslinger before the start of the 2024 season. Their franchise player could come from one of the latest group of prospects. When asked about the current state of his quarterback depth chart, Morris's response foreshadowed a joyous future for Falcons' fans. "If we had better quarterback play, I probably would not be at here at this podium." The odds of Atlanta drafting a quarterback are growing by the day. We can expect a change behind center in the near future.
All statistics courtesy off pff.com