The best gifts for NFL fans this Christmas season
It seems like Halloween just wrapped up - and the turkey isn't even thawed yet - but there's no time to wait. Those sleigh bells are about to start ringing and you've got NFL fans in your life that need a great gift under the Christmas tree.
Don't wait until the last snowflake falls to find that perfect gift. Instead, get your shopping taken care of early - then sit back and relax between Thanksgiving and Christmas morning.
We're going to help you make each present a real touchdown with our list of must-have gifts for football fans.
Let's get started.
Nike Replica Player Name Jersey
Look, every fan needs at least one jersey in the rotation. Make sure all your friends have a way to show love to their favorite player.
Shop replica jerseys at Fanatics.
New Era 2023 Sideline 39THIRTY Flex Hat
Let someone support the team from head to toe... quite literally... with a sideline hat.
Funko Pocket Pop! Fanatics Exclusive 24-Day Holiday NFL Advent Calendar
Is there anything more fun and festive than an advent calendar? Now add in some NFL pocket pops and it gets even cooler.
Taylor Chip: Delightfully Perfect Cookies
A tasty treat for the holidays? Who says no to that? Taylor Chip cookies are insanely delicious and can be served in a number of ways (from chilled in the fridge to piping hot out of the stove or microwave) - and they're all tasty.
Taylor Chip provided me with a box to review earlier this fall. They were great. Chewy, dense and massive (each cookie is at least 5.5 ounces) - these cookies are big enough to share (but I never wanted to). In fact, the last 'brookie' almost caused a fight in my home.
You can select your own cookies, or go with one of their pre-selected options. You can't go wrong (they have nearly 30 varieties), but my personal favorite was the sugar cookie.
The Last Folk Hero: The Life And Myth Of Bo Jackson by Jeff Pearlman
Covering his feats both in baseball and football, Pearlman offers what might be the most comprehensive look at Bo Jackson - a man who routinely did the extraordinary.
Tons of research has gone into a thrilling look into the short, yet captivating career of one Bo Jackson.
Unique, Awesome and NFLPA-licensed shirts from BreakingT
BreakingT aims to let customers ‘Wear The Moment’ with awesome shirts designed in realtime to match the most exciting and viral moments. They are officially licensed by the MLBPA, NBPA, WNBPA and more.
Nike Unisex Zoom Pegasus 40 Running Shoe
You probably have that friend with the hats and the shirts and the jerseys... but you probably don't have a friend with the team shoes. Now you will.
Order at Fanatics for $139.99.
Host FREEZE Beer Glasses - 16oz. Set Of Two
Making sure the drinks are ice cold on gameday is crucial. But whoever has theese double-walled, insulated glasses won't have to worry.
Madden NFL 24
Available for all current gen and last gen systems, EA's annual NFL franchise returns in 2023 with updated graphics and improvements to franchise mode.
Is it perfect? Far from it. But for football fans, this is the only NFL sim on the market.
2022 Panini Chronicles Football Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
Each box contains eight exclusive pink parallels and 42 total cards. There's always the chance of pulling an autograph, too!
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.