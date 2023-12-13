The NFC is the San Francisco 49ers' to lose
The 49ers have everything to lose this season.
Week fourteen of the NFL season is complete, and the exciting action in the NFC continued. The battle of the frauds took place on Sunday night football, as well as the 49ers continuing their dominance when they took down the Seahawks by twelve points. This completed the season sweep of Seattle.
San Francisco is proving how well-rounded they are every week. The Niners' offense is the most explosive in the league, and their defense is equally impressive. The 49ers are in the top three in both passing and rushing offenses in the NFL and have the best rushing defense in the league. It's no secret that they're a heavyweight Super Bowl contender. They've been contenders in their last couple of seasons, but they look more threatening this campaign.
At the moment, the NFC looks strong according to win-loss records, but don't let records fool you. The Eagles and Cowboys are undeniably both top-three NFC teams, but they're highly overrated. I think neither team can win the Super Bowl. The Eagles have mostly struggled against good teams this season, and they've been exposed over the past three weeks. Philly's offense saved the day in week twelve against the Bills, before they were blown out by the Niners and were heavily outplayed by Dallas last Sunday.
On the other hand, the Cowboys won just their second game against a team with a winning record this season. It's obvious why Dallas is considered a fraud. Every year, they seem to blow out opponents during the regular season but fail when it's playoff time. I certainly see something different in Dallas this year. Their offense is much more dynamic and Dak Prescott has reduced his interceptions. Right now, its not good enough to beat the Niners, but they have the best chance in the NFC at giving San Francisco a competitive ball game.
No team in the NFC North has much of a chance, and don't get me started on the NFC South. The south struggles to compete with non-divisional teams, and I will be very surprised if whichever team from that division finds themselves in the playoffs, makes it out of the first round.
Many analysts and fans are talking about the NFC as a two-horse race between the 49ers and Cowboys. Philly can't win the Super Bowl and is a long shot to make it. I wouldn't count the Eagles completely out though, therefore it's not just a two-horse race. Theirs no doubt that San Francisco has a major gap between them and the rest of the conference.