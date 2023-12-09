The Unexpected Disappointments: NFL Fantasy Football's Biggest Letdowns of the Season
There are a few players that are under perfroming this season.
NFL Fantasy Football Disappointment #4: San Francisco 49ers WR, Debo Samuels
Innovations to offensive schemes are changing how coordinators utilize skill players. Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers are masterminds at creating mismatches on the field. They've used their Pro Bowl wide receiver in various ways within the last three seasons. It's helped Deebo Samuels establish a respected reputation among his peers throughout the league. An eye for the endzone makes the fifth-year wideout a threat on the gridiron. He has big-play ability but has struggled to duplicate his results from previous seasons.
An impressive outburst in 2021 helped San Francisco's veteran receiver earn more reps on the field. Kyle Shanahan relied on the franchise's former second-round pick to take control of the offense. Samuels had his best year as a professional. He recorded 365 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on only 59 attempts. His 1,405 receiving yards became Samuel's new career high. It's been tough sledding since 2001, but the 49ers hope their X-factor can still make a difference. He has made the same impact but plans to finish the season strong. No.19 ranks 25th in fantasy points (155) by wideouts.
NFL Fantasy Football Disappointment #3: Cincinnati Bengals QB, Joe Burrow
A rough start to the new campaign caused Zac Taylor's squad to fall behind in Conference standings. The Cincinnati Bengals lost their first two games of the season to divisional opponents. Joe Burrow looked horrible, and fans grew concerned. He was limited to 300 yards passing in eight quarters of action. This was far from the AFC performances we've witnessed in recent years.
It's taken the former first-round pick a few weeks to adjust. A three-touchdown performance against the 49ers helped Burrow rebuild his confidence. He followed that performance with a 31-17 victory against the San Francisco 49ers. The future looks promising for Burrow, but it may be too late for him to make a fantasy comeback. Cincinnati's quarterback suffered a season-ending torn ligament in his right hand in a loss to the Ravens.