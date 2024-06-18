There is only one NFL team in 2024 who can go from "worst to first"
An amazing accomplishment for any NFL team is going from last in their division to first in the following season. Can any team do this in 2024? Well, which eight NFL teams finished last in their division in 2023?
New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, and the Carolina Panthers all finished last in their respective divisions. Frankly, there is only one team who can realistically finish first in their division in the 2024 NFL Season, and it's the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Bengals lost Joe Burrow to a season-ending wrist injury, but the team still managed to finish 9-8 on the season. Burrow has now suffered two-straight season ending injuries in four years in the NFL, which is a notable and scary statistic. In the two years that Burrow played nearly all of a season, the Bengals combined to go 22-10 in his starts.
During those 32 games, Burrow threw 69 touchdowns against 26 interceptions and earned a 104.2 passer rating. There's really no denying how good the Bengals have been when Burrow is on the field and healthy. In 2021, they made a run to the Super Bowl, and in 2022, they made it to the AFC Championship Game.
Besides the Bengals, there is clearly no other viable team who can finish first in their division in 2024 after finishing last in 2023. Futhermore, the defending AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens did lose a bit more than they added in 2024, so the Bengals should be looked at as being the favorites.
The other two teams in the AFC North, the Steelers and the Browns, will be no threat until each team can prove that their quarterback situation is stabilized. Expect the Cincinnati Bengals to win the AFC North in the 2024 NFL Season.