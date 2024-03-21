This Denver Broncos mock draft gives team long-term success
The Denver Broncos have several long-term issues on their roster.
56th Overall (via DAL) - T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
The first trade-down offer I accepted came from the Dallas Cowboys, so I was able to land their second-round pick, and with it, the Denver Broncos land T'Vondre Sweat, a defensive lineman who is sure to give the Broncos DL a boost. Denver's run defense was among the worst in football last year, and they hardly did anything in free agency to make it better.
They constantly lost the line of scrimmage on defense, but now with Sweat in the mix, they have the piece they were desperately missing.
60th Overall (via BUF) - Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
Another long-term need for the Denver Broncos is finding a viable receiving tight end. The team likely had hoped that Greg Dulcich could have developed into that player, but he hardly played in 2023 due to a nagging hamstring injury that's been with him for multiple years now. Their top two tight ends on their depth chart include Adam Trautman and Dulcich.
Eh.
Ja'Tavion Sanders would be a lovely weapon for rookie QB Bo Nix to use. And frankly, the totality of Denver's skill players on offense is below-average, but their TE situation is more dire than their situation at wide receiver. With this being a very deep WR class, Denver could still find some WR production later than this pick, so that's another reason why I went TE here.