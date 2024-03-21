This Denver Broncos mock draft gives team long-term success
The Denver Broncos have several long-term issues on their roster.
66th Overall (via ARI) - Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
Ricky Pearsall enjoyed the best year of his collegiate career in 2023 with the Florida Gators. He's also an exceptional athlete, as evidenced by his amazing Relative Athletic Score:
The Denver Broncos top wide receivers at this point include Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, and Tim Patrick. It's hardly an inspiring room, as the team simply needs another viable WR on this roster. Now adding Sanders and Pearsall in back-to-back picks, along with getting their franchise QB, the offense is taking shape.
104th Overall (via ARI) - Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas
Austin Booker is 6'6" and 240lbs, so he's got great size. He also had 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks in 2023 for Kansas, so he's no stranger to the backfield, either. Denver has a cast of strong rotational pass rushers in Baron Browning, Jonathon Cooper, and Nik Bonitto, but don't have a game-wrecker off the edge that many other teams do.
Perhaps their mock draft additions of T'Vondre Sweat and Austin Booker give this defensive front the juice they have needed for a while.